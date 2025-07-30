Oorum, a heartfelt melody from Vasanth Ravi's Indra

CHENNAI: On Wednesday, the team of Indra, headlined by Vasanth Ravi, launched the first single, Oorum. A soulful melody, the track is composed by Ajmal Tahseen, with his and Kapil Kappilan's vocals.

Haja Mohideen penned the lyrics for the song.

The film also stars Mehreen Pirzada, Sunil, Kalyan, Rajkumar, and Anikha Surendran in key roles. Written and directed by Sabarish Nanda, the film is expected to have an intense narrative.

Jaffer Sadiq and Irfan Malik are backing the project, under the banner JSM Movie Production and Emperor Entertainment. Prabu Rahgav is handling the camera, while Praveen KL is overseeing the cuts.

Indra is all set to hit the screens on August 22.