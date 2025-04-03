‘Onserving empowered women helped me go about my role in Viduthalai 2’

CHENNAI: Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai Part 2, which garnered critical acclaim in theatres is now streaming on Zee5. The movie that stars Vijay Sethupathi, Soori. Manju Warrier, Kishore and Bhavani Sre among others in lead roles garnerd around Rs 63 crore in the box-office.

As Viduthalai Part 2 makes its OTT debut in Hindi, Manju Warrier talks about how she drew real-life inspirations that helped her connect deeply with her character. “Since Viduthalai Part 2 is deeply rooted in real-life struggles and power dynamics, I wanted to bring authenticity to my character. I read about real incidents and stories of resilience from people who have been through similar socio-political conflicts. Observing the strength of women who have lived through injustice and oppression helped me shape my character’s emotional depth.”

Upon the experience of working with Vijay Sethupathi and Soori, she says, “Working with both Vijay Sethupathi and Soori was an incredible experience. Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most effortless actors I’ve ever seen—he brings such honesty to every scene that you can’t help but be in the moment with him. His ability to convey emotions with subtlety is something I truly admire.”

“Soori, on the other hand, has transformed himself completely for this role. The dedication and hard work he put in were visible in every frame. There was a scene where his performance left everyone on set speechless—it was so powerful that even after the director called ‘cut,’ we were all still caught in that moment.”

Filming such an intense drama can take a toll on actors. But Manju believes that it’s important to mentally disconnect oneself. “I usually listen to music or read something unrelated to the film’s theme. Music, especially, helps me shift my emotions and relax after an intense day on set. Also, spending time with the crew and sharing lighthearted moments helped balance the emotional weight of the character.”

Viduthalai Part 2 is exclusively streaming in Hindi on ZEE5.