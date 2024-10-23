"One of my lowest times happened before Soorarai Pottru," says actor Suriya

MUMBAI: Actor Suriya recently discussed the challenges actors face throughout their careers and shared how he dealt with one of the lowest points in his journey.

The actor, currently promoting his upcoming film 'Kanguva', talked about the constant pressure to stay "relevant" in an evolving industry. In an interview with ANI, the actor, shared how even the most successful actors, like himself, can feel uncertain at times.

"I think every actor will go through that. Every time, you would want to be relevant. You keep fighting to be relevant. Every five years, the whole generation is changing. If I keep talking about 'Kaakha Kaakha' or 'Ghajini', most of this generation wouldn't have watched 'Ghajini'. But I still have to be relevant to the audience. So every time, you only pray for films that will be relevant," Suriya said.

The actor also spoke about one of the "lowest times" in his career, which came just before his blockbuster film Soorarai Pottru (released in Hindi as Udaan), and shared how he was struggling with his passion for cinema during that period.

"One of my lowest times happened before 'Soorarai Pottru' (Udaan) and I was hoping and wishing like, how can I change my image or know how to again fall in love with cinema? How can I again be happy being in front of the camera? And that's when I, it was a blessing I got Sudha as my director and we got the Udaan script," the actor shared.

Talking about the expectations of the audience, Suriya said that filmmakers need to create unique experiences to bring people to theaters.

"You know, audience, they are not going to take a regular film, a regular mainstream film which will have the regular hero-villain angle and the regular emotions. We have to bring them to theaters. It has to be something a little more eye-popping, something which will make them leave their house," he shared.

Meanwhile, the actor will be next seen in 'Kanguva'. Helmed by Siva and produced by Studio Green, the film features scenes set 1,500 years in the past and stars Suriya facing off against Bobby Deol. The cast includes Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Ananda.

With an estimated budget of over Rs 350 crore, 'Kanguva' has been filmed in seven countries and various parts of India. The highly-anticipated film Kanguva will release in theatres on November 14.