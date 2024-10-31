On Diwali, Varun Tej unveils new poster from 'Matka'

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Diwali, the makers of Varun Tej starrer ‘Matka’ unveiled a new poster along with the trailer release date.

Taking to Instagram story, Varun Tej treated fans with new poster of himself.





Decked up in a suit, Varun Tej looks intense and seems ready for some action.

Interestingly, the trailer is set to release on November 2.

Recently, makers unveiled the intriguing teaser.

Varun Tej dropped the teaser along with a caption, that read, “From nothing to everything, It takes only ONE MOVE. WELCOME TO THE WORLD OF MATKA. Teaser out now!”

The teaser begins with a jailer, portrayed by Sai Kumar, asking Varun’s character Vasu to join the elite group that controls 90 per cent of the world’s wealth.

It’s not clearly shown how Vasu achieves success and money despite showing him at various stages of his life.

Varun Tej is seen in intriguing avatars. The teaser introduced the audience to Nora Fatehi and Meenakshi.

The film is being directed by Karuna Kumar and produced by Vijender Reddy Teegala and Rajani Thalluri under the banners of Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainments.

It presents Varun Tej in two avatars- a youngster and a middle-aged man.The movie will see the journey of the protagonist for 24 years, and he will be seen in four different get-ups.

The film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Norah Fatehi, Meenakshi Chaudhry, Naveen Chandra, Saloni, Ajay Ghosh, Kannada Kishore, Ravindra Vijay and P Ravi Shankar are also a part of the project.

Earlier this year Varun Tej was seen in ‘Operation Valentine’ with Manushi Chhillar. Shakti Pratap Singh Hada helmed the project. The film marks his directorial debut.