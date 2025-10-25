On 6th year of Kaithi, pre-production work for sequel begins today

CHENNAI: As the 2019 blockbuster Kaithi turns six today, the happy news for the fans of Karthi and Lokesh Kanagaraj is that the makers will be starting the pre-production work of the film today. The exclusive update is that the makers (Dream Warrior Pictures) and Lokesh have sorted out the differences they had due to the delay and have solved it amicably. "This will be Lokesh's next directorial and not the Rajini-Kamal film that did the rounds on social media a few days after Coolie's release. The movie will go on floors in the first half of next year and will be a 2027 release. Kaithi 2 is very much a part of LCU and there will be new and interesting characters from the universe making their way into the sequel," a tinseltown source told DT Next. Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj is now shooting for Arun Matheswaran’s directorial in which he play the lead.

Kaithi was made in a budget of Rs 25 crore and amassed over Rs 100 crore at the box office, making it the first film for Karthi in the 100-crore club. The film also had Narain, Arjun Das, George Maryaan, Ramana, Kanna Ravi and Vatsan Chakravarthi in important roles. Sam CS composed the music and Sathyan Sooryan handled the cinematography. Philomin Raj handled the cuts.