Om Raut turns producer for his close friend Chinmay Mandlekar's directorial debut Inspector Zende

MUMBAI: Om Raut steps into the producer’s shoes for his latest Netflix release, Inspector Zende. He gave the opportunity to helm the series to debutant director Chinmay Mandlekar—a seasoned Marathi actor and a close friend of Om’s—allowing him to bring his vision to life behind the camera.

“I have worked with Chinmay Mandlekar and witnessed his vision firsthand. This is his first time directing, and he has brought a unique blend of on-screen experience and storytelling skill to the project. What he has created with Inspector Zende is something extraordinary, and I feel proud to stand by him as a producer,” says Om Raut.

Headlined by Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh, Inspector Zende follows a gripping cat-and-mouse chase between a relentless cop and the notorious swimsuit killer. The series also features Sachin Khedekar, Bhalchandra Kadam, Harish Dudhade, Onkar Raut, Bharat Savale, and Nitin Bhajan.