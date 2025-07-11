‘Oho Enthan Baby will fill the void of romantic entertainers in Tamil’

CHENNAI: We could hear laughter and jokes even from a distance as the team of Oho Enthan Baby was about to enter our office. Mithila Palkar is seen humming the classic Oho Enthan Baby song from the 1961 Thaen Nilavu movie, headlined by Gemini Ganesan. Nivaashiyni and Krishnakumar are seen cracking jokes, while Rudra is seen getting ready for the photoshoot. The film is produced by his brother Vishnu Vishal, under Vishnu Vishal Studioz banner, and jointly backed by Raahul of Romeo Pictures. Krishna aka Five Star Krishna is a popular name in Tamil cinema. However, this is his directorial debut. He says, “Sometimes it really feels good to be called a debutant. In fact, Vishnu Vishal had locked the story as well as the title of Oho Enthan Baby and I was roped in as the director. He had liked my episode in Modern Love Chennai and believed that I would be apt to direct it. The script was too good to even listen to it. It has been a while since we as an audience watched a breezy romantic entertainer. The onus was on us to deliver a watchworthy movie and I am sure we have done justice to what we set out for.”

Rudra, though has grown up seeing his brother Vishnu Vishal, says that he has seen the downside of cinema as well. “I was in school when Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu was celebrated and Vishnu anna’s name was cheered across theatres. However, I have also seen him go through hardships in the industry before bouncing back strong every time. I have also worked as an assistant director prior to this. So, I had to technically and emotionally equip myself before making my on-screen debut. At the end of the day, I will have to sustain in the industry by making good choices and Oho Enthan Baby will be the start. I play the character of Ashwin, a moviebuff, which is relatable to my off-screen persona. Also, his definition of love keeps changing from time to time. I was able to connect to the role instantly.”

Mithila Palkar is already a popular name across the country, but she sees Oho Enthan Baby as a perfect launchpad in Tamil. “This film is meant to happen to me. My uncle is from Chennai and I grew up listening to MS Subbulakshmi’s songs. Oho Enthan Baby is centred around love and elements that involve love. It has all the perfect elements to keep the audience engaged. So, it couldn’t have gotten better,” she says with a smile.

Nivaayshini looks at Krishna before she could divulge anything about the film or her character in the movie. But Krishna says, “Usually, directors sometimes tend to lose cool on actors, in this set it was the other way round.” Nivaayshini says, “It was around three in the morning and after three takes, he had to tell me about getting the lines right. Krishna could have corrected me the first time and I would have got it right. Initially, I was nervous but the confidence came to me after doing my homework. In a couple of days, I found my way on the sets. It was a pleasant experience and Oho Enthan Baby already has opened other doors for me,” she finishes as the team is involved in more friendly banters off the camera.

Still from the film







