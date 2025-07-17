Not at all convinced, says SC on HC granting bail to Kannada actor Darshan in murder case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed its reservation over the Karnataka High Court granting bail to Kannada actor Darshan in the Renukaswamy murder case.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said it was “not at all convinced” by the manner in which the high court exercised its discretion.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by the state government challenging the high court's December 13, 2024 bail order relating to Darshan and other co-accused.

“To be very honest with you, we are not convinced with the manner in which the High Court has exercised discretion. Very honestly, we will say this,” the bench told senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Darshan.

“We will hear you because your clients are on bail. But you must have seen the manner in which the High Court dictated the order,” the bench said.

Darshan, along with actress Pavithra Gowda and several others, is accused of abducting and torturing 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan who allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavithra.

The police has alleged the victim was held in a shed in Bengaluru for three days in June 2024 and subjected to brutal torture and his body was recovered from a drain.