Watch | Nostalgic Ajith goes the Gen Z way in Good Bad Ugly trailer

CHENNAI: The trailer of Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly has been the trending hashtag on several social media platforms for quite a few weeks now. The minute it was dropped by the makers on Friday evening, fans of Ajith went into a frenzy as director Adhik Ravichandran has delivered a fun package. The trailer packed with action has references to Mankatha, Amarkalam and Dheena which are likely to be whistle-worthy moments upon the film's release on April 10 in theatres. One of the biggest highlight of the trailer is the Oththa Roobai Thaaren song from Naatupura Paadal. Ajith and Ilaiyaraaja have never worked together but this trailer fills the void.

We could see Arjun Das telling Ajith, the latter’s own dialogue from Mankatha while Trisha says, “He pushed my dad out of the car,” which is another reference from the Venkat Prabhu movie. Simran, who has worked with Ajith in blockbuster movies Vaali and Aval Varuvaala says, “I have missed you for so long now.”

However, the trailer makes you go bonkers when we see the quirky side of Ajith, who uses the standard scam call language by asking someone for his 16-digit debit card number and also the trending meme of Irunga Bhai. The action-packed trailer shows Ajith taking violence again in his hands for the sake of his son.

Apart from Ajith, Trisha, Simran and Yogi Babu, the film also stars Yogi Babu, Prabhu, Prasanna, Redin Kingsley, Jackie Shroff, Priya Prakash and Suneel. GV Prakash Kumar is the music composer, whose OG Sambavam and God Bless U are already a hit. Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling Good Bad Ugly, which has cinematography by Abinandhan Ramanujam and editing by Vijay Velukutty.







