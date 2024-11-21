‘No one prepares you for the hard work and sleepless nights’

CHENNAI: As an actor, Huma Qureshi has always tapped into various roles and portrayed them with ease.

Her latest work titled Mithya: The Darker Chapter is no different. The recently released high-stakes drama series shows the actor playing Juhi, a woman caught in a complicated rivalry with Rhea, played by Avantika Dassani. This rivalry becomes even more tangled when they discover they are half-sisters.

Huma Qureshi recently opened up about the lesser-known truths of the acting world. In a candid moment, she called the profession mithya (an illusion), and shared how no one really prepares you for the tough grind behind the scenes. She mentioned, "The acting profession is a mithya, no one really prepares you for the hard work, the sleepless nights that go on behind the scenes. In fact, growing up was also such a scam; mujhe toh lagta hai bachpan mein hi rehna chahiye tha."

Directed by Kapil Sharma and produced by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with Rose Audio Visual Production, this season of Mithya: The Darker Chapter features an ensemble cast, including Rajit Kapur, Indraneil Sengupta, Avantika Akerkar, Rushad Rana, and Krishna Bisht in key roles.

Mithya: The Darker Chapter is streaming on ZEE5.