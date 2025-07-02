Nivin Pauly plays lead in Akhil Sathyan's horror comedy 'Sarvam Maya'

CHENNAI: Actor Nivin Pauly is playing the lead in director Akhil Sathyan's upcoming horror-comedy 'Sarvam Maya', its makers confirmed on Tuesday.

The film, which has triggered huge expectations, is to release for Christmas in December this year.

Actor Nivin Pauly took to his X timeline to confirm the news. He wrote, "The Ghost next door!Sarvam Maya. 2025 Christmas Release."

Sources told IANS that Priety Mukundhan, who impressed with her fantastic performance in the recently released Pan-Indian film 'Kannappa', plays the female lead in this entertainer.

Apart from Nivin Pauly and Priety Mukhundan, the horror comedy will also feature Aju Varghese in a pivotal role.

Sources say that the unit has already shot for around 30 days and that its major schedules are at Ernakulam and Palakkad in Kerala.

For the unaware, Akhil Sathyan, the director of the film, is the son of one of India's legendary filmmakers Sathyan Anthikad and has delivered critically acclaimed films like Paachuvum Albhuthavilakkum.

Music for 'Sarvam Maya' is by Justin Prabhakaran and art direction is by the very experienced Rajeevan. Cinematography for the film is by Sharan Velayudhan Nair, who was also the cameraman for the critically acclaimed 'Sookshmadarshini'.

Nivin Pauly playing the lead in this horror comedy is bound to further thrill his fans who are already excited about the actor playing the antagonist in the Tamil film 'Benz'.

Benz, which is being directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, is an eagerly awaited action thriller, featuring actor Raghava Lawrence in the lead. Already, the makers of Benz have confirmed that actor Nivin Pauly plays the antagonist's character of Walter in the film.

Director Bakkiyaraj Kannan, who took to his X timeline to share the link to a character promo that the makers released recently, hada said, "Soft boy? That was yesterday. Nivin Pauly 2.0—our certified Baddie, Breaking hearts and Breaking rules & Breaking bad. Meet #Walter, @nivinofficial."