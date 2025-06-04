Nivin Pauly joins LCU with Benz

CHENNAI: One of the much-awaited inclusions in director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s cinematic universe is Benz.

On Wednesday, the makers introduced the antagonist in the film, Nivin Pauly. This marks the actor’s entry into the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

The almost three-minute video hints that Nivin will be seen in dual roles. He is introduced as Walter and has similarities to the character of Rolex from Vikram. The golden teeth draws inspiration from the Sandhanam character, played by Vijay Sethupathi, from the same film. The video gives away that the film will be high on violence as we get to see a blood-soaked Nivin, gearing up to face off with Benz (Raghava Lawrence).

Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan of Remo and Sulthan fame, Raghava Lawrence is playing the lead role. The film was officially launched last month. Penned by Lokesh, Benz is jointly produced by the Leo director’s G Squad, Passion Studios and The Route. Sai Abhyankkar is composing the music, and Goutham G is handling the camera. Lokesh’s regular collaborator Philomin Raj is taking care of the cuts.

Confirmed films in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, including Benz, are Kaithi, Vikram, Leo, Kaithi 2 and Vikram 2. He is also planning to work on a standalone film based on the Rolex character from Kamal Haasan’s Vikram film, which will be headlined by Suriya.

Nivin Pauly has Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai and Dear Students in the pipeline.