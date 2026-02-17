Nithya Menen turns producer

Taking to her Instagram page to post a video of her production house Keyuri, the actress wrote, "Making films, for me, was always more than just telling stories. It was about being able to reach actual people at such a deep level. A place deeper than intellect. A place above thought. Above reason. To stir a transformation - both within me, when I am absorbed in the creative process, and within the other who watches. To create shifts that ripple quietly. Changed in ways we cannot fully name. Imperceptibly at first, but irreversibly."

She further said, "Creating through films, to me, is the miracle of touching what is human and unguarded. While that has been my process and intention since the first day I began acting , it will continue to remain the intention while I now produce films. I present to you — Keyuri Productions." From the video, we understand that Keyuri, is from the caves of the earth, carved of rock, loved by light and withoutout form. It may be recalled that in January this year, the actress had penned a heartfelt post on the occasion of her first Telugu film 'Ala Modalaindi' completing 15 years.