Niram Maarum Ulagil trailer is an emotional package

CHENNAI: Helmed by debutant filmmaker Britto JB, the makers of Niram Maarum Ulagil unveiled the trailer of the film. The film features Bharathiraja, Natty, Rio Raj, Sandy Master and Viji Chandrashekar in prominent roles.

The event, which took place in Chennai, witnessed the presence of the movie team and a few important personalities from the industry. Speaking at the event, Sandy said, “I took training under actor Mime Gopi during the Covid-19 pandemic. Rio was the one who introduced me to this story and I was impressed by the way Britto narrated the script. After the release of Leo, most of the directors approached me with the role of a psycho villain. But in this film, my character is a jovial one.”

Rio shared, “Britto and I started our film journey together. I was surprised when I first heard the story of Niram Maarum Ulagil. According to me, a good film needs contributions from each and every department. This film will definitely appeal to audience from different sections.”

Natty said that he usually takes time to sign a film with a debut director. But with Britto, he accepted the project immediately after the narration. “The finesse in our director’s previous works was stunning. He will definitely rise as a pan-Indian director soon. The scenes of Bharathiraja and Vadivukkarasi will impress the audience. Most importantly, the role of art director in creating Mumbai-like sets amazed me and I wish to take this opportunity to convey my wishes,” he stated. The film is all set to hit the screens on March 7.