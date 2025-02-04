Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam’s Pulla is an instant click

CHENNAI: Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) is a coming-of-the-age romantic comedy directed by Dhanush. The makers of the film released the fourth single, Pulla, on Tuesday.

The song is all about longing for love. GV Prakash Kumar composed as well as lent his vocal for the song, which is penned by Dhanush.

NEEK features Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Matthew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon and Ramya Ranganathan in prominent roles.

Priyanka Mohan plays a cameo in the song, Golden Sparrow. Bankrolled by Kasthoori Raja and Vijayalakshmi Kasthoori Raja, under the banner Wunderbar Films Pvt Ltd, Leon Britto is the cinematographer for the film.

GK Prasanna is in-charge of the cuts. NEEK was initially scheduled to hit the screens on February 7. However, the release date was pushed and now the film will release on February 21.