Nikhil Siddhartha's breathtaking 'Swayambhu' teaser released

The film, which is being produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar of Pixel Studios, has Tagore Madhu presenting it. The teaser begins with the mythology of the Sengol - the divine sceptre gifted to Shri Ram by Lord Shiva. Even this sacred symbol faces exile, sparking brutal wars to reclaim it.

Kingdoms fall, but the Sengol remains unconquered. At this crucial juncture emerges the protagonist as a fearless warrior who relies not merely on might, but on unwavering valour. The war for dharma’s resurrection becomes his destiny.