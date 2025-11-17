Nick Jonas congratulates the team of Priyanka Chopra's Varanasi: 'It is sure to be incredible'

MUMBAI: Nick Jonas has extended his wishes to the team of wife Priyanka Chopra's highly anticipated next, "Varanasi" after witnessing the initial glimpse of SS Rajamouli's forthcoming action adventure drama.

The Hollywood actor and singer has shown his faith in the project, saying that it is sure to be 'incredible'.

Sharing protagonist Mahesh Babu's fierce first look poster from "Varanasi" on his Instagram Stories, Nick penned, "Congrats to the whole team. This film is sure to be incredible. @priyankachopra @ssrajamouli @urstrulymahesh @mmkeeravaani @sridurgaartsofficial @sbbyssk @threalprithvi (sic)."

Nick also couldn't help but praise Priyanka's ethereal look for the title reveal event for "Varanasi".

Posting a photo of PeeCee on the Stories section of his IG, he wrote, "Just Wow. (love-eyed emoji) Breathtaking. @priyankachopra (sic)."

His other post appreciating Priyanka's look read, "My Desi Girl" @priyankachopra (sic)."

Priyanka was seen looking simply jaw-dropping in an all-white lehenga with delicate ivory and gold crystal and sequin embellishments. The lehenga further had antique gold metallic embroidery on the border. Her look was further enhanced with a stunning choker, maang tikka, and layered bangles, along with a long choti and complementary makeup.

As the 'Barfi' actress uploaded a couple of photos from her look on social media with the caption “Channeling my inner devi (goddess) (sic),”

Nick commented on the post with, “I think I speak on behalf of everyone when I say… Oh my god (sic).”

Talking about the "Varanasi" event, which took place in Hyderabad, SS Rajamouli was a little tense when the title teaser could not be screened in the first two attempts. However, as the teaser was successfully unveiled in the third attempt, the 'RRR' maker became a little emotional.

"Finally, it happened. Some are emotional moments. I don't have huge belief in God. My dad said "He (God) would be right behind me and make all things work." I was angry thinking, "Is this how you make it work?" My wife loves Lord Hanuman. She treats him as a friend. I got angry with my wife as well," Rajamouli was heard saying.