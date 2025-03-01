New ‘Kannappa’ teaser sets stage for thrilling story of warrior-turned-devotee infused with intense action, stunning visuals

MUMBAI: The second teaser of the upcoming pan-India film ‘Kannappa’ was unveiled on Saturday, and it is completely breathtaking. The teaser features stunning visuals, intense action, and a power-packed cast featuring the best of Indian cinema including Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Mohanlal.

Vishnu Manchu takes center stage as Thinnadu, the fearless warrior-turned-devotee who transforms into the ultimate devotee of Lord Shiva. Akshay Kumar essays the role of Lord Shiva, while Mohanlal commands attention as Kirata. Prabhas sets the stage for an unforgettable cinematic experience with his role of Rudra.

The teaser also features glimpses of Kajal Aggarwal and Preity Mukhundhan, adding to the film’s star power.

Talking about the film, Vishnu Manchu said in a statement, "This film is incredibly close to my heart. It brings to life a historical tale that is often referred to as mythology. By Lord Shiva’s blessings, everything has fallen into place, from the breathtaking locations to the incredible star cast”.

He further mentioned, “The overwhelming response we received at Cannes was just the beginning, and I am eager for audiences in India to experience this epic on the big screen. This project has been a labor of love, and I believe Kannappa will leave a lasting impact”.

With a thunderous background score and breathtaking cinematography, Kannappa teases an emotional yet action-packed ride that blends mythology with stunning visual effects. The action sequences, combined with powerful dialogues and emotional beats, hint at a spectacle that will leave audiences spellbound when the film hits the big screen.

Director Mukesh Kumar Singh said, “‘Kannappa’ is more than just a story; it is a tribute to faith, devotion, and the power of transformation. Every frame has been meticulously crafted to bring this legendary tale to life in a way that resonates with modern audiences while staying true to its roots. We are excited for the world to experience the grandeur of ‘Kannappa’”.

Produced by M. Mohan Babu, ‘Kannappa’ is set to worldwide on April 25, 2025.