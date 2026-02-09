Never a part of Ramayana: Vikrant

He wrote, “To put rumours to rest, I never was a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The many media portals reporting about my supposed replacement should’ve done the requisite background check.”

Wishing team Ramayana, Vikrant shared, “Disappointing. Nonetheless, wishing everyone a part of the movie all the very best.” He wrote a similar post earlier as well, but later decided to delete the same.