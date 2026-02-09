Never a part of Ramayana: Vikrant

CHENNAI: Speculations were doing the rounds that Vikrant Massey was replaced by Raghav Juyal in Ramayana. However, the 12th Fail actor clarified the issue.
He wrote, “To put rumours to rest, I never was a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The many media portals reporting about my supposed replacement should’ve done the requisite background check.”
Wishing team Ramayana, Vikrant shared, “Disappointing. Nonetheless, wishing everyone a part of the movie all the very best.” He wrote a similar post earlier as well, but later decided to delete the same.
One of the much-anticipated film in Indian cinema is Ramayana, which will feature Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. KGF fame Yash will essay the role of Ravana, while Sai Pallavi will play Sita. Sunny Deol will be Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.
The ensemble cast of the mythological drama further includes Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, Sheeba Chaddha, Adinath Kothare, and Kunal Kapoor in crucial roles.
Ramayana is likely to release across the globe by Deepavali this year. The second instalment in the franchise is expected to be out by Deepavali 2027.