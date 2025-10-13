Netflix slated to release six Tamil and Telugu titles soon

CHENNAI: Netflix has announced six new Tamil and Telugu originals.

Monika Shergill, vice president, content, Netflix India, shared, “From our early originals to a diverse slate of films following their theatrical releases, the richness of storytelling from this region has been a cornerstone of our growth. We are now excited to bring the next wave of original stories, shaped in collaboration with emerging voices from Tamil and Telugu cinema, spanning gritty thrillers, comedies, rooted dramas, and cross-cultural romances.”

Among the Tamil series and films, Legacy is a series featuring Madhavan, Nimisha Sajayan, Gautham Ram Karthik, Gulshan Devaiah and Abhishek Banerjee. This family gangster drama spirals into a saga of succession that means risking everything.

Stephen, a psychological thriller, is directed by Mithun. The film delves into the mind of a self-confessed killer being evaluated by a psychiatrist.

Next, #Love, a series directed by Balaji Mohan and starring Arjun Das and Aishwarya Lekshmi, offers a refreshing take on modern romance.

Made In Korea brings a cross-cultural story to Tamil cinema. Directed by Ra Karthik and starring Priyanka Mohan alongside Park Hye-Jin of Squid Game fame, the film is about a young woman and her dream trip to Korea.