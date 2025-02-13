NE's migrant workers issue to be Malayalam filmmaker Arfaz Ayub's next Hindi film topic

GUWAHATI: Following the success of his first feature film 'Level Cross', which was a Malayalam psychological thriller, filmmaker Arfaz Ayub is preparing for his second venture -- a Hindi movie on Northeast's migrant labourers who go to Kerala for work.

In an interview with PTI, the young filmmaker said he would like to try a new genre with every film he makes in future, and that is why he has decided to shift to a subject of contemporary social-political relevance from an imaginary psychological thriller of his debut project.

"I want to change my genre. The next film I am planning is a Hindi feature film, very indie film, which is based on Northeast. In a way, being here is a kind of manifestation," Ayub said on the sidelines of the 1st Guwahati Asian Film Festival here.

Most of the characters of the proposed movie will speak the local dialects here but the primary language of the film will be Hindi, he added.

"The name of the film has not been made public yet and it will be shot in various places of Northeast, Mumbai and Kerala," Ayub said.

When requested to share the subject matter of the film, the Malayalam filmmaker said that it is too early to reveal at the moment as he is still in the writing process and once the script is ready, it will be known how the project is shaping up.

"We have in Kerala a lot of people from the Northeast who come and work there. It's almost like how Malayalis, the Kerala people, go to the Gulf. There are so many Northeastern people, especially the labour category.

"They work there, they have settled there and a lot of them speak Malayalam like we do. Which is a great story in itself and that is the area that I want to explore and tell the world," he added.

The issue of migrant workers in Kerala and other South Indian states from Northeast, especially from Assam, is a big political issue in the region. Both the ruling and opposition try to score brownie points over the subject while talking about the huge unemployment in this part of the country.

Asked if the film would dissect the political subtext of migrant labourer issue, Ayub said: "I would want to. It's more than that, an emotional journey of the characters. But certainly, it will reflect upon the social and political aspect as well."

"The film will be an emotional journey. I want people to know their sufferings, the problems and what they go through. It's important for the world to know and it's very relevant today," he added.

Ayub, who has worked with some renowned filmmakers in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil films, started his directorial journey with 'Level Cross', released in July last year.

'Level Cross' was selected for Indian Panorama at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024, besides Chennai International Film Festival, Pune International Film Festival and many others.

The script of the very well-made 'Level Cross' secured a place in the Academy (Oscar) Library, known as the Margaret Herrick Library in Los Angeles, a rare feat for Indian cinema.

When asked for the reason for shifting his genre from an imaginary psychological thriller, where he has already tasted success, to the completely opposite realistic world, Ayub said: "As filmmakers, we want to try different things always. I wouldn't want to do similar films again, because I've already tried that genre.

"After my second film, I want the third film to be completely different. So, I would want to try something new everytime I do a film, because that keeps me interested, motivated and gives the audience a different side of me as a filmmaker."

Talking about portrayal of social issues in films, he said that all artists, including filmmakers, have responsibilities towards the society.

"We, through our medium of art, voice out the things which are very relevant and probably not a pleasant truth. It might be a bitter truth, but we need to voice it out. If not us, then who will?" Ayub asked.

He, however, avoided giving a direct reply when asked if Indian cinema is projecting the truth of the society and just said that there are all kinds of filmmakers like the society has all kinds of people.

"I basically feel that indie filmmakers are activists, they have a cause. They voice out their thoughts. That's why we have thought provoking films as well. At the same time, there is a commercial aspect to it. There are entertainers and unfortunately, there are propaganda films as well. That's a world we live in," he added.

Asked if he would like himself to be identified as an activist filmmaker, Ayub said he wants the identity of a filmmaker whose films people would want to watch.

He emphasised that his background in the Malayalam films has helped him understand the nuances of cinema and fulfil the cinephile's thirst.

"Coming from Malayalam films, our audience are very sensible. We have a great sensible audience. When you have a great audience, then the filmmakers get the freedom to express the films the way they want to express and the audience you know will accept it if it's a well-made film.

"It all comes from the sensibilities of Malayalam and I feel very blessed to have come from the industry which now is talked about around the world. Even when I am in Guwahati, people come, tell and show love for Malayalam cinema. To receive that love from them, it's amazing, beautiful," Ayub said.

Prior to his debut film as an independent director, he was associated with a host of commercial films as well as television shows in different languages.