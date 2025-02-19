'NEEK is a film for audience across ages, not only youngsters'

CHENNAI: Despite promoting their film throughout the day, the team of Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam's (NEEK) energy levels were sky high. From posing pictures to performing hooksteps, they did it all and put a smile on everyone's faces in our premise. However, when they settled down for the interview, the actors without giving away an iota of spoiler spoke about the film and said how working in a Dhanush directorial elevated their performances. Excerpts from the interview:

Anikha Surendran:

This is my debut in Tamil as a lead actor. To me what was more crucial was I need to be a part of a nice team in my very first lead role in Tamil. Moreover, I loved the script and the character was well-written. In going about the role, we had rehearsals for the big scene and Dhanush sir ensured that we all brought in the chemistry and looked like good friends on screen. We worked on that well. Apart from direction, Dhanush sir also knows the nuances of choreography, our performances. His versatility is mindblowing

Pavish:

"I assisted Dhanush sir for four years before I was signed on to play the lead in NEEK. It was over a call he told me about such a role in NEEK and if I would be interested in playing it. I was all excited but then I also had butterflies in my stomach a day before the shoot. However, Dhanush sir made the process easy. He explained every single shot and there are times he acted it out for us. If we achieved 10 per cent of what he did behind the camera, we can be assured of doing a good job. For me, Ramya, Anikha, Mathew Thomas, Priya, Rabiya, Siddharth and Venkatesh to bond well, we were assigned fun activities. The chemistry has reflected well on screen

Rabiya Khatoon:

"I was modelling for over five years and making my debut with NEEK. Though I had an eye for cinema, it is a skill. But when I got this call, I gave it a thought because it's a Dhanush sir's film. Again, when he narrated the role, I was a bit skeptical and asked myself if I would be able to pull it off. Dhanush sir was confident and had faith in us. NEEK has a story that everyone can relate to. It is not a film that is only for the youngsters or only for the Gen Z audience. It has strong emotions to it."

Ramya Ranganathan:

"I was working in a corporate company when I landed this opportunity. I am a dancer by passion and Dhanush sir had seen one of my dancing videos and believed I would suit one of the characters he had written for NEEK. It is indeed a huge opportunity and I told him I do not have any prior experience in acting before. It was his confidence that brought me into the project. In turn, it boosted my confidence as well. If we achieved 10 per cent of what he did behind the camera, we can be assured of doing a good job. Moreover, being an influencer, I wasn't camera conscious. Being a dancer and having made videos before, helped me."

Venkatesh Menon:

"Just like Pavish, I assisted Dhanush sir from Thiruchitrambalam to Raayan. I decided to join him because I have been a huge fan of his ever since I was in class three. It was during the end of Raayan shooting, he offered me this role. It is a huge opportunity and all I had in mind was not to disappoint him as I have been around for quite a while. It was a huge learning experience and I feel I will keep learning till the end. In NEEK, I play a character that is quite opposite to my real-life persona. A person who doesn't quite realise a situation well. It is a fun character, I must say."