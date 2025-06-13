Nee Paathiya???: A hauntingly hilarious night

CHENNAI: Theatre Genie is back yet again, and this time, with a rib-tickling, edge-of-the-seat production titled Nee Paathiya???. The play, which will explore the genre of horror-comedy, is set to take the stage at Medai, Alwarpet on June 14 and 15 at 6:30 pm.

Nee Paathiya??? revolves around six strangers, each of who are harboring ulterior motives, coincidentally end up finding themselves trapped in a haunted house one fateful night. What follows next is a twisted tale of comedy of errors filled with witty one-liners and shocking revelations which will keep the audience guessing.

"The play is an amalgamation of drama and comedy. Human behaviour changes drastically under unusual circumstances, and what better way to explore this than in a haunted house? The characters react in the most absurd, hilarious ways, making it a rollercoaster of emotions," explains Girish Kumar, the founder of Theatre Genie, who will also be directing Nee Paathiya???.

What will set this play apart will be in its immersive experience. "The audiences aren't just watching, they become part of the story."

The ensemble cast includes CR Rahul, Aarushi, Lavanya, Srihari, Arvind, Chethan, Sowmya, and Shwetha — all of who are skilled in diverse artforms like mime, clowning, therukoothu, and singing. The music helmed by Rahul, adds another layer of thrill.

"Beyond the gags and jumps, the play subtly tries to reflect on how people react under pressure. Sometimes, the real 'ghosts' are our own secrets and lies," Girish concludes, making us truly wonder on how Nee Paathiya??? will unravel diverse layers of human behaviour. Well, we will have to wait and find that out.