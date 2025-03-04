Nayanthara writes note for fans, refrains them from calling her 'Lady Superstar'

CHENNAI: Actor Nayanthara, in a recent letter, urged her fans to stop referring to her as 'Lady Superstar' and instead use only her name.

She began by expressing gratitude for the unwavering support throughout her journey. She then humbly requested them to address her simply as 'Nayanthara,' as she holds her name closest to her heart. "It represents who I am not just as an actor but as an individual," Nayanthara said in her letter.

The actor further mentioned that while titles and accolades are invaluable, but "can sometimes create an image that separates us from our work, our craft, and the unconditional bond we share with you-the audience," she added.

She concluded by reaffirming that cinema keeps her connected with fans and her efforts to entertaining them will remain constant.