Nayanthara, Siddharth's latest social media posts spark buzz

CHENNAI: Actors Nayanthara and Siddharth have sparked excitement with cryptic Instagram posts, hinting at a major announcement from Netflix India on February 3.

Taking to Instagram, Nayanthara wrote, “Some surprises coming your way 👀. Find out what’s #NextOnNetflixIndia, on 3 February 👀” while tagging @netflix_in.

Siddharth also shared a similar post, saying, “Surprises coming your way 👀 Get ready to press PLAY! See what’s #NextOnNetflixIndia on 3rd February! Let’s go 2025 🥰💫🌟.”

This could be the announcement of their upcoming film Test that is directed by Sashikant, which also stars R Madhavan in an important role. The film was speculated to be a direct OTT release a few days ago.

With the two stars tagging Netflix India, fans are speculating about a possible film or series announcement. Netflix India is set to reveal the surprise on February 3.

Other actors across film industries like Sundeep Kishan, Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh too have dropped similar posters tagging Netflix, leaving viewers abuzz with expectations.