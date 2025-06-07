Naslen’s ‘Alappuzha Gymkhana’ to stream on Sony Liv from this date

CHENNAI: Khalid Rahman’s Malayalam sports comedy Alappuzha Gymkhana, starring Premalu fame Naslen in the lead, is set to premiere on Sony Liv on June 13, in multiple languages.

The film, which hit theatres on May 10, also stars Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi, Sandeep Pradeep, Anagha Ravi, and Kottayam Nazeer in prominent roles. Directed by Rahman, known for Unda and Thallumaala, the film received a warm reception from audiences during its theatrical run.

Set against the backdrop of Alappuzha, the movie blends humour and sports drama, offering a light-hearted narrative led by an energetic young cast.