Namitha releases first look of Ramar’s Athu Vaanguna Ithu Ilavasam

CHENNAI: Written and directed by debutant SK Senthil Rajan, Athu Vaanguna Ithu Ilavasam featured television actor Ramar in the lead role. The film revolves around the idea that for every mistake there is punishment, combined with humourous elements.

Actor Namitha unveiled the first-look poster of the film, which stars Kannada actor Poojasree as the female lead. The film, which is backed by Sreeja Cinemas, also stars Kalaiyarasan, Sampath, Arun, and Balaji in key roles. Talking about Athu Vaanguna Ithu Ilavasam, Senthil Rajan said, “The plot revolves around how the actions of a few people affect others.

The film will feature Ramar in a completely different role. I believe that after the release of this film, he will win people’s hearts just like Vadivelu.” Arvin Raj composed the music, Vignesh Malaisamy handled the camera, and Nagarajan D handled the cuts. Athu Vaanguna Ithu Ilavasam is gearing up for release on February 14.