    Nagarjuna's intense look unveiled in 'Kubera' poster, first glimpse to drop on Nov 15

    Nagarjuna Akkineni stuns with a fresh, intense appearance, his commanding expression deepening the intrigue surrounding the plot.

    AuthorANIANI|13 Nov 2024 9:50 AM IST  ( Updated:2024-11-13 04:20:59  )
    MUMBAI: As fans eagerly await the first glimpse of 'Kubera', set to drop on November 15, the team has unveiled a new poster featuring Nagarjuna Akkineni in an intense look.

    Taking to their X account, the makers released the poster showing Nagarjuna in a serious, brooding moment, set against a dark city background. The caption hinted at the film's epic scale.

    It read, "The epic tale is ready to unfold... Stay tuned to KING @iamnagarjuna's strikingly cool role in #KuberaGlimpse."

    Earlier in September, the makers shared a poster featuring Dhanush and Nagarjuna on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. In the poster, Dhanush captivates with a rugged new look--sporting a full beard, long hair, and a worn-out outfit that stirs curiosity about his character's journey.

    The backdrop adds a layer of tension and mystery.

    Meanwhile, Nagarjuna Akkineni stuns with a fresh, intense appearance, his commanding expression deepening the intrigue surrounding the plot.

    The film, a socio-drama, is being shot in both Tamil and Telugu.

    Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, the music for the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

    Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh will also appear in the film.

