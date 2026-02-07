Naga Chaitanya says 'Thank you' as his superhit film 'Thandel' completes one year

Taking to his X timeline to pen the post, Naga Chaitanya wrote, "1 year for #Thandel thank you all for making this special, sending out love to the entire team :) #Dhullakotteyala."

Geetha Arts, the popular production house, for its part wrote, "1 Year of the Epic Win of Raju’s Freedom, Satya’s Struggle, and Their Incredible Love Story. 𝙊𝙣𝙚 𝙔𝙚𝙖𝙧 𝙁𝙤𝙧 #Thandel. Celebrating Love, Life, and Blockbuster Success, with Gratitude to Everyone. #1YearForBBThandel."

Well known producer Bunny Vas too penned a note on the occasion. He wrote, "Dhullakottesaam! It’s been 1 year since our #ThandelRaju and Bujji Thalli #Satya received your love. This is a truly special film, and as promised, we delivered a BLOCKBUSTER for our Yuvasamrat @chay_akkineni garu. Thanks to our director @chandoomondeti, @Sai_Pallavi92, @ThisIsDSP."