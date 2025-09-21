Nadigar Sangam seeks jail term for defamatory social media content

CHENNAI: CHENNAI: Those spreading defamatory content about actors and Nadigar Sangam should be awarded jail term and fine, and their online platform should be suspended permanently, demanded the association on Sunday.

A resolution in this regard was adopted at the 69th general body meeting of the South Indian Artistes' Association (Nadigar Sangam) in Chennai on Sunday.

Actor Vadivelu, addressing the gathering, stressed the need for unity within the fraternity. “There is a lack of togetherness among us. On social media, people speak recklessly about artistes, without caring about seniority. Unfortunately, some from within our circle support them. A handful of people are trying to destroy cinema itself. We must stand united and silence those spreading negativity. Those who keep us awake with their slander should not be allowed to sleep peacefully,” he said, calling for strict action against those spreading defamatory remarks.

Treasurer Karthi, speaking on the Nadigar Sangam building project, revealed that over Rs 40 crore has already been spent, with Rs 25 crore raised through loans. “At one stage, we were worried about how to complete the project. But funds are now coming in from unexpected quarters, giving us confidence to finish the building,” he said.

The session began with actresses Latha, Lakshmi, and Kovai Sarala lighting the ceremonial lamp. Vishal delivered the welcome address, while vice president Karunas presented the annual report and audited accounts for 2024–25.

Tributes were paid to 70 late artistes, including Rajesh, Delhi Ganesh, and Robo Shankar. Senior members were honored with the Sankar Das Swamigal Award, while veteran actress M N Rajam received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Padma Bhushan awardee Ajith Kumar, actress Shobana, and National Award winners M S Bhaskar, G V Prakash, and Urvashi were also felicitated.

The association also congratulated member Udhayanidhi Stalin on becoming Deputy Chief Minister and thanked Chief Minister M K Stalin for his continued support. At the same time, regret was expressed over the absence of several leading actors and actresses from the meeting.