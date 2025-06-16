Nadigar Sangam building nears completion; to be launched in August

Begin typing your search...

    Apart from the office and the auditorium, the building also houses a convention hall, mini convention hall, rental office space, and a facsimile of the completed building

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 Jun 2025 8:26 PM IST
    Office bearers of Nadigar Sangam 

    CHENNAI: Nadigar Sangam on Monday released a video of it’s soon-to-be-launched building. The video showed various facets of the building from the sangam office to the auditorium. A source from the Nadigar Sangam told DT Next, “We wanted to show the members the current status of the building as a lot of hard work has gone into it. The work is underway at a rapid pace and the building will be completed in August. The office-bearers are looking at an auspicious date to inaugurate the building.”

    After a halt upon the verdict of the Madras High Court, the building work resumed in April last year. Apart from the office and the auditorium, the building also houses a convention hall, mini convention hall, rental office space, and a facsimile of the completed building. The office bearers are expected to make another announcement on the building status in the next couple of days.

    DTNEXT Bureau

