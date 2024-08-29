Myyal will discuss the flaws in our judicial system: Director

CHENNAI: Actor Sethu, who played a police inspector in Prabhu Solomon's Mynaa is now playing the lead in a Tamil film titled Myyal. Directed by APG Elumalai and produced by Icon Cine Creations, Sethu of Mynaa fame plays the male lead in the film while Malayalam actor Samriddhi Tara will debut in Tamil as the female lead. "Sethu rose to fame playing an inspector in Mynaa. In Myyal he plays a petty thief," Elumalai told DT Next.

Talking about Samriddhi's role, he said, "Samriddhi plays a small town girl, who lives a secluded life. All through her life, her grandmother and her buffaloes are the only things she has communicated with. She hasn't moved along in a community and doesn't know what it is like to be loved. The film also throws an insight into black magic through her grandmother's character. However, for her love happens through Sethu's character. There is a twist in the tale as our judicial system causes a turmoil in their romance. Is it for good or for the bad is the crux of Myaal."

BTS still from the location

Elumalai remarked that the film was shot in just 37 days. "The story takes place in Tiruvannamalai and we have filmed across quite a few villages in the district. There are a lot of new faces in the film, who are from the neighbouring villages," he said. The makers are aiming to release the film in the next few weeks.