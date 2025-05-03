Mysskin, Kathir join cast of Dulquer-starrer I Am Game

CHENNAI: Directed by Nahas Hidayath, Dulquer Salmaan’s next film is titled I Am Game. On Saturday, the filming of the project began in Thiruvananthapuram with a pooja ceremony. Filmmaker Mysskin and Kathir will be playing major roles in the film.

Dulquer himself is producing the project and it also marks his 40th film. The screenplay for I Am Game is written by Sajeer Baba, Ismail Abubacker, and Bilal Moidu, while the dialogues are penned by Aadharsh Sukumaran and Shahabas Rasheed.

The first schedule of the film is currently underway in Thiruvananthapuram. The film is expected to feature high-octane action sequences.

Last seen in Lucky Baskhar, Dulquer has Aakasam Lo Oka Tara and Kaantha in the pipeline.