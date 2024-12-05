"My voice just isn't there": Zayn Malik on cancelling concert minutes before showtime

LOS ANGELES: Former 'One Direction' singer Zayn Malik cancelled a solo gig in Newcastle, England, minutes before showtime on Tuesday night.

Zayn later took to Instagram and apologised to his fans for the cancellation of his concert. He revealed it was because of vocal issues, as per eonline.com.

"I am so sorry to do this but my voice just isn't there at all tonight and without it there's no show," Zayn explained in a message on December 3. "I'm truly sorry to let you down, especially at such short notice...I held onto hope until the very last moment. I'm hopeful with some rest tonight I'll be back on stage tomorrow. My deepest apologies Newcastle love you all xx."

The former One Direction singer is set to return to the stage on December 4 in Manchester, England at the O2 Apollo.

Zayn's first solo tour--which supports his latest album The Room Under the Stairs--has been met with setbacks.

The highly anticipated show was set to kick-off October 23 in San Francisco, with dates to follow in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and New York City. However, the US dates of the show were moved to January, following the death of his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne on October 16.