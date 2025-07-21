My next film is with Dhanush, says Mari Selvaraj

CHENNAI: Director Mari Selvaraj, who is now awaiting the release of his sports drama 'Bison Kaalamaadan', has now disclosed that he would next be working with actor Dhanush.

Speaking at an event that was held recently, Mari Selvaraj said, "Next, I will be working with Dhanush sir. We signed this film when I was working with Dhanush sir on Karnan. The film that we signed to do then was getting delayed for various reasons. It is a big project. In my life, I wanted to tell a simple story in a big way. This film is that project. I think this film will be a very important one. Work on this film has started and is going on. I am certain this film will be a milestone in my life."

Meanwhile, Mari Selvaraj's Bison Kaalamaadan, which features Dhruv Vikram in the lead, is ready and waiting to hit screens on October 17 this year.

Mari Selvaraj, while announcing the film's release date, had said, " Theepidithu eriyum vanathirkul irundhu theepizhambaai deepavalikku varugiran thekkathi kaalamaadan. (From a forest that is burning emerges the Kaalamaadan like a fire spark for Deepavali)."

He also wrote, "A film for the festive season! A film for celebrations! Bison is arriving with a blast! Hitting the screens this October 17th during Diwali! A film of perseverance, determination and survival! #BisonKaalamaadan."

The makers of the film released the first look of Bison in March this year. The film has been produced by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with director Pa Ranjith's Neelam Studios.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that Bison will be an electrifying sports drama. Dhruv Vikram plays a Kabaddi player in the film, which will feature Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead.

Sources also say that the film is inspired by true events and brings to life a gripping tale of passion, resilience, and triumph against all odds.

Packed with raw energy and Mari Selvaraj’s signature storytelling, Bison, they say, will be a landmark Tamil film that will leave audiences inspired and exhilarated.

The film's lead actor, Dhruv Vikram, who has had to make a herculean effort to play the role, had posted an emotional post on Instagram about working on this film when the shooting for this film was wrapped up.

He wrote, "After years of preparation, several months of filming, shedding blood, sweat and tears, it’s finally a wrap on BISON. The process of shooting and prepping for this film has changed my life. Thank you @mariselvaraj84 Sir for fortifying my soul and giving me an experience of a lifetime."

The film will also feature actors Lal, Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal, Aruvi Madhanand and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles.

Bison, short for Bison Kaalamaadan, has music by Nivas K Prasanna and cinematography by Ezhil Arasu K. The film has editing by Sakthi Thiru and is jointly produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Saigal, director Pa Ranjith and Aditi Anand.