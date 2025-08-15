My intent was never to bodyshame: Mrunal Thakur

CHENNAI: An old video of Mrunal Thakur's remark on Bipasha Basu has been doing the rounds on social media. This led to a debate over bodyshaming.

Amid the ongoing controversy, Mrunal recently broke her silence surrounding the rift by taking to her social media and stating that a “playful banter” went too far. She issued a public apology statement, mentioning that her intent was never to body shame anyone. “19-year-old me as a teenager said many silly things. I didn’t always understand the weight of my voice or how much words, even in jest, could hurt. But it did and for that I am deeply sorry. My intent was never to body-shame anyone,” her note read.

It added, "It was playful banter in an interview that went too far. But I understand how it came across, and I truly wish I had chosen my words differently. With time, I’ve grown to appreciate that beauty comes in every form, and that’s something I truly value now.”

For the unversed, the throwback video circulating online is from Mrunal’s television days when she was working on Kumkum Bhagya.