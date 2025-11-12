My Dear Sister promo promises fun ride on sibling bond

CHENNAI: Actors Arulnithi and Mamta Mohandas are joining hands together for a project, helmed by Prabhu Jeyaram. Titled My Dear Sister, the title promo promises a family entertainer, exploring the cat-mouse bond between a brother and sister.

Arun Pandian will be seen in a prominent role. Produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Manish Shah, the film features music by Nivas K Prasanna. Vetrivel Mahendran is the director of photography, while Venkat Raajan is overseeing the cuts.

Arulnithi and Mamta are expected to step into a unique zone and will offer a fun-filled entertainment. Details about the cast are yet to be revealed by the team, which is expected in the coming days.

Meanwhile, last seen in Rambo, which had a television premiere, Arulnithi has Demonte Colony 3 in the pipeline, whose shooting was wrapped up recently.