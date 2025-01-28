Music director Leon James honours work commitment despite dad’s demise; Wins hearts

CHENNAI: Music director Leon James, who is composing music for director Ashwath Marimuthu’s eagerly awaited romantic drama ‘Dragon’, did not stop working despite suffering a huge blow in the form of his dad’s demise as he wanted to ensure the team stuck to the time they had told fans a song from the film would release.

Soon after releasing the eagerly-awaited break up number ‘En di Vittu pona’, which has been rendered by Simbu, Director Ashwath Marimuthu wrote on his X timeline, “Leon’s father passed away yesterday early morning as the final mix of the song was happening.”

“It was a shock! I asked him if we can push the song release but he said, ‘No macha, let’s stick to the ‘TIME’ that we have promised.’ It was very emotional for us ! He was mixing the song in his room and managing his father’s final rights in the hall! I didn’t tell production. That’s the respect he shows for TIME , FANS and common audience who love cinema. Isn’t

@leon_james a gem? Dedicating ‘En de vittu pona’ to his father!”

Earlier in the day, Ashwath Marimuthu had dropped a hint. He had then tweeted, “Heard the final mix of ‘En di vittu pona’ . STR is magical !! Vintage STR is back not just for fans but for every ‘ SINGLE’ soul.

@leon_james is a gem that I am blessed to have as my friend and musician ! Will tell you ‘WHY’ after the song releases at 6pm!”

The film features Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead. Apart from him, Dragon will also feature directors K S Ravi Kumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, and actors VJ Siddhu, Harshath Khan, Anupama Parameshwaran, Kayadu Lohar, Mariam George, Indhumathy Manigandan and producer Thenappan among others.

Produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh, the film will have music by Leon James and cinematography by Niketh Bommi.

Editing for the film will be by Pradeep E Ragav and stunts are by Vicky and Dilip Subbarayan. The story for the film has been penned jointly by Ashwath Marimuthu and Pradeep Ranganathan while the dialogues and screenplay are by Ashwath Marimuthu.

The film has been co-directed by Ramesh Narayanan and costumes are by Dinesh Manoharan and Praveen Raja.