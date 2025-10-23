Composer Sabesh, uncle of Srikanth Deva and actor Jai, passes away

CHENNAI: Veteran Tamil music composer and cousin of legendary musician Deva passed away in Chennai on Thursday after prolonged illness. He is known for his compositions in films like Autograph, Imsai Arasan 23aam Pulikesi and Milagai among others.

He composed music jointly with his brother Murali in the famously known Sabesh-Murali duo. Sabesh was also the uncle of National Award-winning composer Srikanth Deva and actor Jai. His son Karthik Sabesh is a comedian in Tamil cinema and shot to fame with Vishal's Pattathu Yaanai.

Further details awaited