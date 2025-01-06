Begin typing your search...
Music composer Gangai Amaran admitted to hospital due to ill health
According to a Maalaimalar report, he fell ill while shooting in Sivanganga and was later shifted to Madurai for further treatment.
CHENNAI: Director and music composer Gangai Amaran was admitted to Manamadurai Government Hospital on Sunday.
Further details awaited.
