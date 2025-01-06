Begin typing your search...

    Music composer Gangai Amaran admitted to hospital due to ill health

    According to a Maalaimalar report, he fell ill while shooting in Sivanganga and was later shifted to Madurai for further treatment.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|6 Jan 2025 1:30 PM IST
    Music composer Gangai Amaran admitted to hospital due to ill health
    X

    Gangai Amaran (Daily Thanthi)

    CHENNAI: Director and music composer Gangai Amaran was admitted to Manamadurai Government Hospital on Sunday.

    According to a Maalaimalar report, he fell ill while shooting in Sivanganga and was later shifted to Madurai for further treatment.

    Further details awaited.

    Gangai AmaranhospitalisedSivanganga
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick