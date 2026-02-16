Music composer Anirudh announces own music label

Taking to social media, the musician, who has been associated with many hits songs starring the likes of Vijay and Rajnikanth, said the label aims to build a comprehensive catalogue across both film and non-film (pop) music while providing a platform to nurture original voices and regional pop culture.

The composer, known for his work in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema since his viral debut with 'Why This Kolaveri Di', stated that the label represents a strategic move toward creative ownership and independence.

The label will initially release select original soundtracks from Anirudh’s film projects alongside his non-film releases.