Mother's Day 2025: From Thalapathi to Raam, here are six Tamil films to watch with your mother this Sunday

Mother's Day is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than by watching movies that beautifully capture the essence of motherhood?

Here are some of DT Next’s picks that explore the many shades of a mother’s nurturing, fierce, aspirational, and unconditional love.

Kannathil Muthamittal

A still from Kannathil Muthamittal

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film tells the story of a young girl’s emotional search for her birth mother amid the turmoil of the Sri Lankan civil war. It delicately balances the love of an adoptive mother with the pain and sacrifice of a biological one.

The film emphasises that motherhood—whether biological or emotional—embodies a quiet strength, deep longing, and innate grace in every woman.

M. Kumaran S/O Mahalakshmi

Poster of M. Kumaran S/O Mahalakshmi





Directed by M Raja, this emotionally charged film follows a son whose life is shaped by the strength, discipline, and unconditional love of his single mother, Mahalakshmi.

Set against the backdrop of sports and family conflict, the film highlights that motherhood isn’t just about nurturing—it’s about shaping character and standing as both parent and protector.

Amma Kanakku





A still from Amma Kanakku





Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Amma Kanakku is a heartwarming tale of determination and hope, following a domestic worker who enrolls in her daughter’s school to inspire her to dream big.

The film beautifully portrays how a mother’s love is not just emotional but aspirational—pushing her child toward a better future, even if it means challenging societal norms.

Thalapathi





A still from Thalapathi





An intense and emotional saga of friendship, sacrifice, and justice, Thalapathi delves deep into the complexities of a man raised without knowing his mother.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film gradually reveals the intangible bond between a mother and son, despite years of separation.

Thalapathi is not just a gripping drama but a reminder of a mother’s unwavering presence in her child’s life—even in absence—as it reflects on the strength, sorrow, and silent love that defines motherhood.

Viyaabari





Poster of Viyaabari





Viyaabari blendsscience fiction with sentiment, telling the story of a wealthy businessman who clones himself to manage his empire—only to realise that success means little without genuine human connection, especially the love of a mother.

Directed by Sakthi Chidhambaram, this film delivers a touching message about emotional neglect and the irreplaceable value of a mother’s presence.

Raam





A still from Raam

Raam is a gripping psychological drama wrapped in emotion, telling the story of a sensitive, introverted youngster and the deep, almost obsessive bond he shares with his mother.

Directed by Ameer, the film follows Raam, whose world revolves entirely around his mother, Saradha. When tragedy strikes, their relationship becomes the emotional core of a suspenseful investigation.

