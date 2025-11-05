‘Most powerful’: Sonali Kulkarni’s role in ‘The Paradise’ hailed after ‘Sivagami’ of ‘Baahubali’

CHENNAI: The upcoming magnum opus ‘The Paradise’, directed by Srikanth Odela and starring Natural Star Nani, is fast emerging as one of the most anticipated Indian films of 2026.

Following their blockbuster collaboration in Dasara, the actor-director duo has reunited for what insiders describe as a grander, more emotionally charged cinematic experience.

Recently, the makers unveiled the first-look poster of veteran actress Sonali Kulkarni, sparking widespread curiosity about her character. Now, industry sources reveal that her role is poised to become one of the most formidable female portrayals in Indian cinema.

“Sonali Kulkarni’s character is one of the most powerful we’ve ever seen on screen. She plays the mother of the protagonist, and her presence is reminiscent of Sivagami from Baahubali — commanding, dignified, and emotionally layered,” a source close to the production house shared.

The recently released Raw Statement teaser — narrated by Sonali’s character — has already created a stir.

In the emotionally charged monologue, she introduces her son as “the child of a prostitute,” setting the tone for a narrative rooted in pain, pride, and redemption.

The poster further reinforces her dominance in the story, promising a performance that will anchor the film’s core.

‘The Paradise’ is expected to be another cinematic milestone for Srikanth Odela, whose debut Dasara not only earned critical acclaim but also crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the box office, becoming the biggest hit of Nani’s career.

Odela is known for his attention to detail and emotionally raw storytelling — qualities that are expected to shine through once again.

Adding to the excitement, the film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, whose original soundtrack and vocals — alongside Arjun Chandy — are said to elevate the film’s intensity.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas, the banner behind Dasara, The Paradise is slated for a global release on March 26, 2026, in eight languages — Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam.

With its stellar team, striking performances, and international scale, ‘The Paradise’ promises to redefine the limits of Indian storytelling.