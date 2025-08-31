Moscowin Kaveri’s failure pushed me to big stages: Ravi Varman

CHENNAI: Cinematographer Ravi Varman, has penned a post on Instagram, recalling how the subject of Moscowin Kaveri, his first directorial, had turned relevant now almost a decade-and-ahalf after the film had got released.

Taking to social media, he penned a long note about the film, which featured Samatha and Rahul Ravindran in the lead.

Ravi Varman wrote, “Moskva and Kaveri are the names of two prominent rivers, the two main characters named after them, just like rivers. The love which flows through them is that of the water which flows in the river, ever-changing and ever-moving. The concept of living together, which is considered normal today, was conveyed in this film a decade ago, when such thoughts were seen as impure or fraudulent.”

He further added, “See how time changes—what was impure then is pure now; how words, the meanings they carry, and the actions they represent are as ever-changing as the water that flows in a river. An experimental film, with the permission of the producers, also introduced many new faces on and off the screen — new faces then, big names now. This film failed at the time of its release. I had the biggest part in it becoming a failure, but here I am, still standing, and this failure has pushed me to the big stages of today.”