Director Mohan G Kshatriyan announces ‘Draupathi 2’; Richard Rishi to play lead!

CHENNAI: Well known director Mohan G Kshatriyan, who shot to fame with his film Draupathi featuring actors Richard Rishi and Sheela Rajkumar in the lead, on Wednesday announced Draupathi 2 on the occasion of Maha Shivarathri.

Taking to his X timeline, Mohan G Kshatriyan, who is known to speak his mind, announced, “By His divine grace and with reverence to His feet, we shall witness the concealed valorous and heroic blood-soaked history of those gallant warriors who sacrificed their lives for Dharma, treating them as mere trifles. Before this year concludes, she returns to terrify on the silver screen once more - #Draupathi2.”

Mohan’s tweet gives one the impression that the director intends to shoot his film and release it before the year end.

Richard Rishi, the brother-in-law of actor Ajith Kumar who played the lead in the first part, is to play the lead in the sequel as well.

Mohan has opted for music director Ghibran for this film. Also, one other noteworthy point about the new film Is that it is being released in four languages, namely Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada. The film is to be produced by Sola Shakkaravarthi.

More importantly, a video clip released to announce the title of the film had a phrase that read, “Untold blood saga of 14th century Hoysalas.” This has led to speculation if whether the film will be a period war film.

Music director Ghibran, in his tweet, said, “Get ready to witness the untold blood saga of the 14th-century Hoysalas! Presenting the first look of #Draupathi2 on this auspicious day of #MahaShivaratri. Directed by @mohandreamer, starring @richardrishi. Stay tuned for an epic tale of valour and sacrifice!”

It may be recalled that Draupathi 1 was mired in controversies pertaining to caste at the time of its release.