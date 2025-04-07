Mohanlal’s 'Thudarum' to hit screens worldwide on April 25

CHENNAI: Actor Mohanlal on Monday announced that his eagerly awaited upcoming Malayalam film, ‘Thudarum’ will now hit screens on April 25 this year.

Taking to his timeline on X, Mohanlal, who is at the moment basking in the success of his recently released magnum opus,’Empuraan’, wrote, “You’ve heard the whispers. You’ve felt our arrival.It’s time to drive it home.Thudarum arrives on April 25th. #ThudarumOnApril25”

The film has triggered huge excitement among fans for a number of reasons.

The first and foremost reason is that this film will feature actress Shobana opposite Mohanlal after almost 19 years.

Their onscreen pairing is among the most loved in Malayalam cinema. Some of the landmark films in which the two actors have been featured together include Manichithrathazhu, Thenmavi Kombathu and Mambazhakkalam.

The next reason is that this film will be actor Mohanlal’s 360th film and his 56th film with actress Shobana.

A trailer of the film that was released a few days ago gave away the fact that Mohanlal plays a taxi driver who is very fond of his Ambassador car. Shobhana plays his wife, a woman who understands the love he has for his car well.

The initial part of the trailer gives the impression that the film will have no dearth of funny sequences.

In fact, it begins with a sequence in which Mohanlal is seen complaining about a maths teacher who had made his life miserable when he was a child. Mohanlal says the Maths teacher would show up just when he would be waiting eagerly for a free period and that he would pose questions that could never be answered.

Mohanlal continues his rant, saying that the maths teacher wouldn’t stop at that and that he would humiliate him by making his stand outside the class as punishment. That is when the trailer discloses that Mohanlal has never been to a school!

The last part of the trailer shows that the film will not just have comedy but will also have some intense drama and action to delight audiences.

One gets the impression that Mohanlal’s car gets impounded by the police for some reason and he struggles to get it out. Why the car has been impounded and what it does to Mohanlal is what the film is all about.

Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the film has music by Jakes Bejoy and cinematography by Shaji Kumar. Written by K R Sunil and Tharun Moorthy, the film has editing by Shafeeque V B and Nishadh Yusuf.