Mohanlal wraps up family drama ‘Hridayapoorvam’

MUMBAI: The shooting of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s upcoming family drama film “Hridayapoorvam” has been wrapped up.

Mohanlal took to Instagram to share two pictures marking the completion of his film. The first image featured the entire cast and crew with the words “Pack Up” displayed in the background. The second was a close-up of the film’s clapboard, which bore the title “Hridayapoorvam” along with the words “Pack Up.”

For the caption, Mohanlal wrote: “That’s a wrap! See you on the big screen. #Hridayapoorvam.”

“Hridayapoorvam” is directed by Sathyan Anthikad. It is based on a story by Anthikad's son Akhil Sathyan. The film features Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Sangeeth Prathap, Siddique, Sabitha Anand, Baburaj, Nishan, Lalu Alex, Janardhanan and S. P. Charan.

The development of the film reuniting Mohanlal and Anthikad, following their last collaboration in Ennum Eppozhum, which released in 2015, was first disclosed by the latter in January 2024.

Principal photography commenced in February 2025, taking place in Kochi and Pune. The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on 28 August.

The star’s latest release 'Thudarum' has become a blockbuster as it raked in a whopping Rs 100 crore in just Kerala alone.

Taking to his social media, Mohanlal had shared the poster that read: "A new chapter in Kerala box office history. A 100 crore Kerala gross."

He also wrote, "#Thudarum storms into the record books with its first 100 crore mark exclusively at the Kerala box office! A milestone that we created together! Thank you, Kerala."

Taking to his X timeline soon after, the actor wrote,"I’m deeply moved and truly humbled by the love and heartfelt response for #Thudarum. Each message and every word of appreciation has touched me in ways I can’t fully express."

He then went on to say,"Thank you for opening your hearts to this story, for seeing its soul, and for embracing it with such grace.This gratitude is not mine alone. It belongs to every single person who walked this journey with me, giving their love, effort, and spirit to every frame.

"To Renjith M, Tharun Moorthy, KR Sunil, Shobhana, Binu Pappu, Prakash Varma, Shaji Kumar, Jakes Bejoy and our extraordinary team — your artistry and passion made Thudarum what it is," Mohanlal said.

"To see it resonate so deeply is more than a reward. It is a true blessing.With all my heart, thank you. with love and gratitude always," he concluded.