Mohanlal wraps shooting of 'L2: Empuraan': The film has been a remarkable chapter

NEW DELHI: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Sunday said he has completed filming on the upcoming movie "L2: Empuraan", directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The film will release in theatres on March 27, 2025, in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi

"L2: Empuraan", a sequel to Sukumaran's 2019 release "Lucifer" which also starred Mohanlal, is produced by Lyca Productions and Aashirvad Cinemas.

In an Instagram post, Mohanlal said the film was shot for 14 months across eight Indian states and four countries, including the UK, USA and UAE.

"This film owes its magic to the brilliant direction of @therealprithvi whose creativity elevates every frame. A big thank you to @muraligopynsta for his visionary storytelling that forms the heart of this film.

"A heartfelt thank you to @antonyperumbavoor for his unwavering belief in this project and to Mr. Subaskaran and Lyca Productions for their invaluable support," the 64-year-old wrote.

Mohanlal also expressed gratitude to the crew of the film for their support.

"'L2: Empuraan' has been a remarkable chapter in my journey as an artist, one I’ll always treasure. To our amazing audience, your love and support inspire us every step of the way," he added in the post.

In the second installment of the action franchise, Mohanlal reprises his role of Stephen Nedumpally aka Khureshi-Ab'raam.

Sukumaran, who directed the original movie from a script by Murali Gopy, also features in "L2: Empuraan" alongside Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan and Arjun Das.