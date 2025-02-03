Mohanlal wraps shoot of pan-India film 'Vrusshabha'

NEW DELHI: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Monday said he has finished shooting for his pan-India bilingual film "Vrusshabha".

The actor shared the announcement on Instagram in a video in which he can be seen cutting a cake in the presence of the film's crew as they celebrated the wrap.

"It’s a wrap for 'Vrusshabha'! This isn’t just a movie—it’s an EPIC Action Entertainer that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

"Huge thanks to our visionary writer and director, Nanda Kishore, whose brilliance turned every challenge into a triumph, and to the incredible crew who gave their all to make this happen. A heartfelt thank you to my producers for their unwavering belief and support," Mohanlal wrote in the caption of his post.

According to the makers, "Vrusshabha" is "a larger-than-life saga, set to redefine epic storytelling in Indian cinema". It is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, Connekkt Media and AVS Studios.

Scheduled to be released on Diwali, the film will be released in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada languages.