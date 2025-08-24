Mohanlal to cameo in Akshay Kumar–Saif Ali Khan’s Haiwaan, reveals Priyadarshan

CHENNAI: Director Priyadarshan, who has just begun shooting for his Hindi film Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, has revealed that actor Mohanlal will make a cameo appearance in the film, which also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles.

The filmmaker, who is currently in Kochi for the shoot, told Onmanorama that Mohanlal’s character will be a surprise for the audience. He added that Haiwaan is inspired by his earlier film Oppam (2016), which had Mohanlal playing a visually impaired man who gets entangled in a murder case and becomes the protector of a retired judge’s daughter.

Priyadarshan further revealed that his 100th film will feature Mohanlal in the lead and expressed hope of beginning the shoot next year.

The filmmaker also confirmed that he will definitely make Hera Pheri 3 with Akshay Kumar, one of the most successful franchises in Hindi cinema. The first two instalments, released in 2000 and 2006, have since attained cult status among fans. Asked about his frequent collaborations with Akshay, he replied, “It’s all about comfort. For me, he is Bollywood’s Mohanlal.”

Priyadarshan also said he plans to retire after completing his remaining commitments, as he is growing tired.

Haiwaan marks Saif and Akshay’s reunion after 18 years; the two last worked together in Tashan (2008), which was a commercial and critical disaster. They had also acted together in Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994).





(With inputs from IANS)